Yankees' CC Sabathia: Back on IL with knee issue

The Yankees placed Sabathia on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right knee inflammation.

Sabathia previously spent time on the IL in late May and early June with knee inflammation and required arthroscopic surgery on the knee in the offseason. The fact that he's been troubled by the knee on multiple occasions this season is somewhat concerning and may result in Sabathia missing more than the minimum 10 days. For what it's worth, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com suspects that Sabathia will receive a cortisone injection for the knee before the Yankees map out a target return date for the veteran lefty.