Yankees' CC Sabathia: Blanks Blue Jays over 5.2 innings in win
Sabathia (14-5) earned the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing four hits over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.
Given the ball over Jaime Garcia with the AL East still up for grabs entering play Saturday, Sabathia maximized his 75 pitches and came away with his 14th win (most since 2013). The 37-year-old allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts to close the regular season and possibly his career with the Yankees. A free agent this winter, he would presumably only make another start if the Yankees were to advance to the ALCS.
