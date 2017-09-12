Yankees' CC Sabathia: Can't finish fifth inning in no-decision

Sabathia allowed one run on six hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rays. He struck out two.

Sabathia threw 68 percent of his pitches for strikes as he battled through a couple of minor jams in the early frames, but he put two men on before his removal with one out in the fifth. He was once again victimized by some infield hits, but good strikeout stuff and five groundball outs helped him mitigate the damage. Though the lefty would've liked to go deeper into the game, he has now allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts to lower his ERA to 3.85. Sabathia will look to do just that Saturday against the Orioles.