Yankees' CC Sabathia: Cleared for Saturday start

Sabathia (knee) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Sabathia completed his second bullpen session in three days Wednesday, throwing off the mound 25 times, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. After informing the team that he felt good after the session, Sabathia will take back his spot in the rotation from Luis Cessa, who filled in for him Monday against the Mets before departing the start early with a rib-cage injury that resulted in his placement on the DL.