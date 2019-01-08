Yankees' CC Sabathia: Cleared for workouts

Sabathia, who underwent surgery in December due to a blockage in one of the arteries leading to his heart, has been cleared to begin working out Tuesday.

Sabathia is ready to resume baseball activities after undergoing a scheduled follow-up stress test Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, the veteran southpaw should be back to full health prior to the start of spring training. Sabathia will need to serve a five-game suspension at the beginning of the season for intentionally throwing at a player, but once he returns, the big lefty should settle in as the team's fifth starter.