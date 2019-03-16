Yankees' CC Sabathia: Completes simulated game
Sabathia (knee/chest) tossed two simulated innings Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Facing off against the trio of Troy Tulowitzki, DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Holder, Sabathia gave up one hit and a walk and struck out two while pumping in 20 of his 32 pitches for strikes. Sabathia's activity has been limited this spring while he's returned from offseason procedures for his knee and heart, but general manager Brian Cashman said he expects the veteran southpaw will be ready for MLB action in April, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Cashman noted that the Yankees are considering keeping Sabathia on the active roster to begin the season rather than stashing him on the injured list since the 38-year-old still has to serve the five-game suspension he received in late September.
