Yankees' CC Sabathia: Confirmed as Saturday's starter

Sabathia (knee) has been confirmed as Saturday's starter against the Red Sox.

He will come off the DL, but the expectation is that his knee pain could linger for the foreseeable future, so it's possible there could be skipped starts or even another DL stint in his immediate future. Sabathia had given up 12 runs in 13.1 innings over his last three starts before landing on the DL, so he is a pretty risky fantasy option against Boston.