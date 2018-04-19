Yankees' CC Sabathia: Confirmed for Thursday's start
Sabathia (hip) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Thursday's game against Toronto, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The Yankees have yet to make the move official, but Sabathia is on the lineup card for the series opener. He wound up missing the past two weeks due to a right hip strain after being removed from his second start of the season with the injury. Over nine innings of work this season, Sabathia has logged a 4.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 7:2 K:BB.
