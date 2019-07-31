Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could be back in two weeks

Sabathia (knee) could rejoin the Yankees' rotation in about two weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sabathia has been out since Sunday with an inflamed right knee. He received a cortisone injection Tuesday. The Yankees are currently have a 7.5-game division lead, so they can afford to be cautious with the veteran lefty.

