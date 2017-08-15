Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could be ready to return Saturday

Manager Joe Girardi said that he's hopeful Sabathia (knee) will be able to return from the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday against the Red Sox, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Sabathia completed a bullpen session Monday without issue and will throw off the mound again Wednesday before a decision is rendered on his status for the weekend. His potential return Saturday would be a welcome development for the Yankees, especially after Luis Cessa, who filled in for Sabathia to start Monday's series opener against the Mets, was moved to the disabled list Tuesday after suffering a rib-cage injury during the outing. If Sabathia is unable to take the hill Saturday, long relievers Bryan Mitchell and Caleb Smith would probably rank as the top alternatives.