Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could debut next weekend

Manager Aaron Boone said that he's hopeful Sabathia (knee/chest) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list and rejoin the rotation during the Yankees' series next weekend against the White Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Boone noted that Sabathia's activation will be contingent on the veteran southpaw getting through a rehab start Sunday at High-A Tampa without any setbacks in his recovery from a pair of offseason procedures. Assuming Sunday's start goes well, Sabathia would presumably rejoin the team and toss a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday, which would serve as the final step before Boone decides where the 38-year-old slots into the rotation. Sabathia's addition will likely bump Jonathan Loaisiga to the bullpen or to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rotation, while Domingo German could be pushed back a few days in the Yankees' pitching schedule.