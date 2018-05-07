Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could retire after season

Sabathia intends to retire if the Yankees win the World Series this year, the New York Post reports. "I want one more parade and pretty sure that will be it,'' Sabathia told The Post. "I thought I had it last year.''

This news obviously only affects Sabathia owners in dynasty leagues. Even there, it's hardly surprising to hear that a 37-year-old might call it quits. The veteran has accomplished quite a lot in his 18-year career. Since his debut in 2001, Sabathia ranks first among all pitchers in wins (239), starts (515), innings pitched (3349.1) and strikeouts (2869). He won one World Series title with the Yankees back in 2009.