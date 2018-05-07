Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could retire after season
Sabathia intends to retire if the Yankees win the World Series this year, the New York Post reports. "I want one more parade and pretty sure that will be it,'' Sabathia told The Post. "I thought I had it last year.''
This news obviously only affects Sabathia owners in dynasty leagues. Even there, it's hardly surprising to hear that a 37-year-old might call it quits. The veteran has accomplished quite a lot in his 18-year career. Since his debut in 2001, Sabathia ranks first among all pitchers in wins (239), starts (515), innings pitched (3349.1) and strikeouts (2869). He won one World Series title with the Yankees back in 2009.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Shuts down Cleveland on Friday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fires seven strong innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throws six shutout innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Pitches only 4.1 innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will now return Thursday•
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...