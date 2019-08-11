Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could return against Indians

Sabathia (knee) could rejoin the big-league rotation during the series against the Indians that starts Aug. 15, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He threw from the bullpen mound Sunday without issue and will do so again on Tuesday. If that goes well, he should slot back into the rotation later in the week. Sabathia's right knee has been causing him pain for years, and it's simply about pain management at this point.