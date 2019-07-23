Yankees' CC Sabathia: Crushed for four homers

Sabathia (5-5) yielded seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out two batters and taking the loss to Minnesota.

Sabathia just couldn't get into a groove Monday, allowing back-to-back solo homers to Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz in the first inning. He later allowed another pair of solo blasts in his fourth and final frame. His ERA jumped to 4.50 over 86 innings on the year as he looks for his first win of the month. Sabathia will get another tough test in Boston on Saturday.