Yankees' CC Sabathia: Delivers quality start in win over Twins

Sabathia (12-5) threw six innings of two-run ball to get the win Tuesday against the Twins, allowing six hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Sabathia allowed a run after loading the bases in the first inning and allowed a solo home run in the third. He limited baserunners to great effect after the early stages and received the run support necessary to nab his first victory of September. Sabathia bounced back after a shortened outing in his previous start and has now allowed two runs or fewer five times in his last six starts ahead of Monday's turn against the Royals.