Yankees' CC Sabathia: Delivers quality start vs. O's

Sabathia (8-7) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings, notching the victory Friday against Baltimore.

Sabathia surrendered a two-run single in the fifth inning, but he'd exit the ballgame with a four-run lead after throwing 59 of 97 pitches for strikes. The 38-year-old lefty has posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 135 strikeouts through 148 innings this season. He figures to get one last start in the regular season Wednesday against Tampa Bay before the Yankees gear up for a wild-card game.