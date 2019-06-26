Yankees' CC Sabathia: Denied two-start week
Sabathia won't make a start during the Yankees' two-game series with the Red Sox in London over the weekend, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Since Sabathia last pitched Monday, he would be available to start either contest on four or five days' rest, but the Yankees will instead have Masahiro Tanaka take the hill Saturday and treat Sunday as a bullpen game. The Yankees will likely have Chad Green serve as an opening pitcher for Sunday's contest, but Sabathia could be an option to follow him. Even if Sabathia is in fact deployed as a "primary pitcher" that day, he would be presumably be in store for a lighter workload than what he would normally receive while working in a traditional starting role. The Yankees could also choose to withhold Sabathia from the London series entirely and slot him back into the rotation for their first game back stateside July 2 versus the Mets.
