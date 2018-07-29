Yankees' CC Sabathia: Early exit in nightcap against Royals

Sabathia didn't factor into the decision in a 5-4 win over the Royals during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out eight.

The veteran hadn't pitched in two weeks, but Sabathia looked good until the fifth inning when he landed awkwardly on his right knee while attempting to field a Rosell Herrera infield hit. He remained in the game, but after issuing both his free passes to two of the next three batters, manager Aaron Boone elected to take no chances and lifted the southpaw after 79 pitches (49 strikes), leaving Sabathia one out shy of his seventh win. Assuming there are no lingering issues with his knee, he'll carry a 3.53 ERA into his next start Thursday in Boston.