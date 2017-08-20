Yankees' CC Sabathia: Earns 10th victory of season Saturday
Sabathia (10-5) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Red Sox.
Sabathia pitched four strong innings before giving up a pair of runs in the fifth frame, but he left the contest with a 3-2 lead, allowing him to earn his 10th victory of the campaign. This was the first time in four outings that he's held an opponent to fewer than four runs, and he's been a low-upside fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Mariners.
