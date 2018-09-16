Yankees' CC Sabathia: Endures shortest outing of season
Sabathia (7-7) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.
Sabathia managed only seven outs as he gave up three home runs -- two by Randal Grichuk and one from Kevin Pillar -- as he failed to finish three innings for the first time this season. The veteran left-hander has a 3.80 ERA and 1.35 WHIP this season and currently lines up to start next Friday against the Orioles.
