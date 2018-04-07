Yankees' CC Sabathia: Exits with hip soreness

Sabathia was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles with right hip soreness and will undergo an MRI, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Sabathia pitched four innings and allowed three runs -- all solo home runs -- before being replaced for the top of the fifth inning by Tommy Kahnle. The left-hander could be headed for a stint on the disabled list, but he should stilll be considered day-to-day until the Yankees release the results of the MRI.