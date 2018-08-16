Yankees' CC Sabathia: Expected to return next weekend
Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Sabathia (knee) is unlikely to require more than the minimum 10 days on the DL after being placed on the shelf Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
If all goes according to plan, Sabathia should be back on the mound next weekend in Baltimore. Since the Yankees have scheduled off days coming Monday and Thursday, the club won't require a fifth starter until the final week of the month. Though Boone anticipates Sabathia to return after missing just one start, there's a chance he will need a little more time, especially after receiving a Synvisc injection and getting his knee drained earlier this week. Expect a more definitive timetable to come to light next week once Sabathia has time to respond to this treatment.
