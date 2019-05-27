Yankees' CC Sabathia: Expects to return after minimum

Sabathia (knee) expects to return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sabathia received a pair of injections Friday and has been playing catch. He'll throw a bullpen session Tuesday, at which point the Yankees could decide whether or not he'll be good to go Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories