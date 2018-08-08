Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fans 12 in 5.2 innings
Sabathia struck out 12 and walked three in a no-decision against the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits in 5.2 innings.
Sabathia recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts and matched a season-high in pitches thrown with 103 (69 for strikes). The veteran lefty has not registered a win in his last five straight starts but still holds a respectable 3.49 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP. The great strikeout night brings him to a 99:38 K:BB in 113.1 innings. His next start will be against the Rangers at home.
