Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fans eight in loss

Sabathia (3-2) was charged with the loss Sunday against the Red Sox after surrendering three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight through six innings of work.

The 38-year-old logged a quality start with a season-high eight strikeouts, but unfortunately it wasn't enough to get the job done. His biggest blemishes of the night came in the form of home runs to J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts in the third inning. Otherwise, the left-hander produced a solid outing and did not issue any free passes. Sabathia now holds a 3.61 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB though nine starts. He'll look to bounce back against the Indians for a Saturday showdown.