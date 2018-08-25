Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fans eight in return from DL
Sabathia allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings, although he didn't factor into the decision Friday against Baltimore.
Sabathia turned in a quality outing in his first appearance since landing on the disabled list Aug. 13 with right knee inflammation. He surrendered two runs in the first inning, but he managed to settle down for five straight scoreless frames. Sabathia has been effective so far in August, giving up five runs while punching out 29 over 20 innings. His next outing is slated for Tuesday against the White Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...