Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fans eight in return from DL

Sabathia allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings, although he didn't factor into the decision Friday against Baltimore.

Sabathia turned in a quality outing in his first appearance since landing on the disabled list Aug. 13 with right knee inflammation. He surrendered two runs in the first inning, but he managed to settle down for five straight scoreless frames. Sabathia has been effective so far in August, giving up five runs while punching out 29 over 20 innings. His next outing is slated for Tuesday against the White Sox.