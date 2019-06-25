Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fans nine in win

Sabathia (5-4) picked up the win Monday in a 10-8 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out nine.

The veteran southpaw did give up some hard contact but for the most part was in firm control, throwing 64 of 104 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start of the year. Sabathia will take a 4.04 ERA and 66:26 K:BB through 69 innings into his next outing Sunday, across the ocean against the Red Sox in London.