Yankees' CC Sabathia: Final rehab start coming Sunday

Sabathia (knee/chest) will make one last rehab start Sunday for High-A Tampa before rejoining the big-league roster, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Sabathia's season debut has been delayed by both a suspension and a trip to the injured list, but he should be back in action soon. He's eligible to return April 13 and appears to be on target to hit that date.

More News
Our Latest Stories