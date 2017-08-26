Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fires seven strong innings in no-decision
Sabathia (10-5) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings but received no decision Friday against the Mariners.
Sabathia gave up a solo homer in the fourth inning and left the contest with the 1-0 deficit, but the offense came up with a run in the eighth inning to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He hasn't allowed more than four runs in any outing over the past three months, and he's also had numerous games in which he's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs. Overall, he's been a starter with solid upside and limited risk, which makes him a reliable fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Indians.
