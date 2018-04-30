Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fires seven strong innings
Sabathia (2-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings against the Angels.
At 37 years old, Sabathia isn't the overpowering pitcher he once was -- and that's reflected in his 5.5 K/9 and the fact that the four punch outs tied a season high -- but he's still found a way to be a successful pitcher in the latter stages of his career. The one run was his first earned run allowed in three starts, as he lowered his ERA to a minuscule 1.71. Though the strikeouts probably won't come back, pitching in front of the highest scoring offense in the league should provide plenty of opportunities for the lefty to rack up wins. He'll look to stay sharp next time out, Friday against the Indians.
