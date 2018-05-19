Yankees' CC Sabathia: Gets first loss of season
Sabathia (2-1) took the loss against the Royals on Friday, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits, striking out five and walking four as the Yankees fell 5-2.
Coming off a rough outing against the Red Sox, Sabathia wasn't at his sharpest in this start either as he issued four free passes but he was still effective in managing to limit the damage as he held the Royals to just the two earned runs. The veteran left-hander won't rack up eye-popping strikeout totals at this point in his career but he's still managed to post impressive ratios so far in his age-37 season, as he currently sports a 2.40 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP through 41.1 innings. His reliance on pitching to contact might make those hard to maintain, however, especially when he's matched up against the league's higher-powered offenses.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart