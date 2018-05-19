Yankees' CC Sabathia: Gets first loss of season

Sabathia (2-1) took the loss against the Royals on Friday, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits, striking out five and walking four as the Yankees fell 5-2.

Coming off a rough outing against the Red Sox, Sabathia wasn't at his sharpest in this start either as he issued four free passes but he was still effective in managing to limit the damage as he held the Royals to just the two earned runs. The veteran left-hander won't rack up eye-popping strikeout totals at this point in his career but he's still managed to post impressive ratios so far in his age-37 season, as he currently sports a 2.40 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP through 41.1 innings. His reliance on pitching to contact might make those hard to maintain, however, especially when he's matched up against the league's higher-powered offenses.