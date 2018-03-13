Yankees' CC Sabathia: Gives up one run in Grapefruit League start
Sabathia covered four innings Tuesday in the Yankees' 2-2 tie with the Tigers in Grapefruit League play. He gave up one run on four hits and one walk and struck out a batter.
The burly left-hander needed only 23 pitches to record his 12 outs, though Leonys Martin punished a misplaced Sabathia offering for a solo home run in the third inning. The 3.69 ERA and 1.27 WHIP Sabathia finished with last season were his best marks since 2012, but it came at the expense of his strikeout rate, which plummeted to 7.3 K/9. Now 37 years old and coming off a season in which he benefited from a .276 BABIP and 79 percent strand rate, Sabathia can't be expected to repeat the serviceable ratios in 2018.
