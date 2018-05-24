Yankees' CC Sabathia: Hammered by Rangers on Wednesday

Sabathia escaped with a no-decision in Wednesday's 12-10 loss to the Rangers, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out one.

The veteran was on cruise control his first time through the Texas lineup, but homers by Nomar Mazara and Ronald Guzman fueled a five-run fourth inning that kicked off the Rangers' comeback. Sabathia will still take a solid 3.55 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Astros.