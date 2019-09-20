Yankees' CC Sabathia: Headed to bullpen

Sabathia will pitch in relief next week to prepare for a bullpen role in the postseason, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

We knew Sabathia's start Wednesday was his last at Yankee Stadium; as it turns out, it was the last of his (likely) Hall of Fame career. He will pitch out of the bullpen once against Tampa Bay next week and once against the Rangers next weekend. Sabathia finishes with a 4.99 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 106.1 innings as a starter this season.