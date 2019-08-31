Yankees' CC Sabathia: Heads back to IL

Sabathia was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right knee inflammation.

Sabathia recently returned from a similar issue but made just three starts before his knee flared up again. This will mark the veteran southpaw's fourth trip to the injured list this season due to his balky right knee, which required arthroscopic surgery in the offseason. According to Anthony Rieber of Newsday, when asked after Friday's game how bad the pain was on a scale of 1 to 10, Sabathia replied, "it's a 10." He'll have his knee drained Saturday and receive treatment in hopes of returning before the end of the season, which is expected to be his last before hanging it up. In the meantime, Jonathan Loaisiga was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Sabathia on the roster.