Yankees' CC Sabathia: Hopeful for next start
Sabathia (hip) indicated after Friday's loss to the Orioles the MRI on his right hip "came back clean" and is hopeful to be available for his next start, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Sabathia exited Friday's marathon game against Baltimore after four innings -- he allowed three runs on four hits -- with hip soreness, but the injury appears minor. The 37-year-old is slated to start next Thursday against the Red Sox and at this point appears on track to be available, although his status is worth monitoring over the next few days.
