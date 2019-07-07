Yankees' CC Sabathia: Hurls quality start in no-decision

Sabathia allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts across seven innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.

While he didn't capture his third straight win, Sabathia did post his third straight quality start. He's pitched fairly well since the beginning of June, but he did have a couple bad outings that have raised his ERA to 4.67 in his last six starts. Overall, he is 5-4 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 76 innings this season.