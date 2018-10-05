Yankees' CC Sabathia: In line for Game 4 start
Manager Aaron Boone said Sabathia will pitch a potential Game 4 in the ALDS against Boston on Tuesday, though he will be available during Friday's Game 1 if needed, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
As expected, he will be ready to enter Friday's contest should J.A. Happ run into early trouble but lines up for a start at Yankee Stadium next week. He will following Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino in the rotation. Across 29 starts this year, Sabathia has logged a 3.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with an 8.2 K/9.
