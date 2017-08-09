Yankees' CC Sabathia: Injures knee Tuesday

Sabathia exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays after three innings with a tweaked right knee, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

Sabathia allowed four runs on six hits and a walk during Tuesday's injury-shortened outing. In a postgame interview, Sabathia noted that the injury popped up out of nowhere in the third inning and that he wasn't able to land on the mound properly when delivering his pitches. Manager Joe Girardi added that there is some obvious concern and that a trip to the disabled list is possible. The exact nature of the veteran's injury will be revealed after he undergoes further evaluation.