Yankees' CC Sabathia: Injures knee Tuesday
Sabathia exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays after three innings with a tweaked right knee, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
Sabathia allowed four runs on six hits and a walk during Tuesday's injury-shortened outing. In a postgame interview, Sabathia noted that the injury popped up out of nowhere in the third inning and that he wasn't able to land on the mound properly when delivering his pitches. Manager Joe Girardi added that there is some obvious concern and that a trip to the disabled list is possible. The exact nature of the veteran's injury will be revealed after he undergoes further evaluation.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just 4.1 innings against Rays•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Picks up ninth win over Mariners•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Aces Fenway test with six strong innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will start Sunday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Healthy but held out of Boston series•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just 2.2 ugly innings Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...