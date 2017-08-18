Yankees' CC Sabathia: Knee pain could return

Sabathia is scheduled to start Saturday's game against Boston, but is at risk of aggravating his knee, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

At this point in time, Sabathia is healthy and set to start Saturday's contest versus the Red Sox. However, doctors told him that it's possible his knee pain could suddenly return, so owners may want to be cautious with Sabathia. The 37-year-old has started 19 games this season and owns a 4.05 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.