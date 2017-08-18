Yankees' CC Sabathia: Knee pain could return
Sabathia is scheduled to start Saturday's game against Boston, but is at risk of aggravating his knee, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
At this point in time, Sabathia is healthy and set to start Saturday's contest versus the Red Sox. However, doctors told him that it's possible his knee pain could suddenly return, so owners may want to be cautious with Sabathia. The 37-year-old has started 19 games this season and owns a 4.05 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Cleared for Saturday start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could be ready to return Saturday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Feels strong during bullpen session•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Slated for bullpen session Sunday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lands on disabled list•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Unlikely to make next start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...