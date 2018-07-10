Yankees' CC Sabathia: Knocked around for five runs

Sabathia allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings in Game 1 of Monday's twin bill. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Yankees got off to a promising 3-0 start, but Sabathia fell apart in the sixth inning, as he surrendered the lead on a three-run home run to Danny Valencia. Prior to Monday's outing, Sabathia hadn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last seven starts. He sits with a strong 3.34 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with a 75:27 K:BB over 94.1 innings this season, and he'll look to rebound in his next appearance, which figures to come Saturday against a tough Cleveland lineup.