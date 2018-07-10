Yankees' CC Sabathia: Knocked around for five runs
Sabathia allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings in Game 1 of Monday's twin bill. He didn't factor into the decision.
The Yankees got off to a promising 3-0 start, but Sabathia fell apart in the sixth inning, as he surrendered the lead on a three-run home run to Danny Valencia. Prior to Monday's outing, Sabathia hadn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last seven starts. He sits with a strong 3.34 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with a 75:27 K:BB over 94.1 innings this season, and he'll look to rebound in his next appearance, which figures to come Saturday against a tough Cleveland lineup.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will start first game Monday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Quality start in win over Braves•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Stymies Red Sox in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Strikes out 10 in loss to Rays•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Sharp in Tuesday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart