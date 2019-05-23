Yankees' CC Sabathia: Labors through five innings
Sabathia (3-1) earned the win at Baltimore on Wednesday with five runs allowed (four earned) on six hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Sabathia worked through the first two frames without issue but gave up single runs during the third and fourth innings before serving up a pair of home runs during the fifth. The veteran lefty still secured the victory thanks to five homers from the Yankees' offense. Sabathia has a 3.48 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through eight starts and should next take the mound Monday versus the Padres.
