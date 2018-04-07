Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lands on 10-day DL

Sabathia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right hip strain.

He left Friday's start after four innings with the ailment. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined. Domingo German and Luis Cessa were recalled from Triple-A, and one of the two figures to slot into Sabathia's spot in the rotation. Both German and Cessa will also be available to pitch in Saturday's game if needed, as the Yankees won't need a fifth starter until Thursday.