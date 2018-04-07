Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lands on 10-day DL
Sabathia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right hip strain.
He left Friday's start after four innings with the ailment. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined. Domingo German and Luis Cessa were recalled from Triple-A, and one of the two figures to slot into Sabathia's spot in the rotation. Both German and Cessa will also be available to pitch in Saturday's game if needed, as the Yankees won't need a fifth starter until Thursday.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Hopeful for next start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Exits with hip soreness•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Looks solid in season debut•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Gives up one run in Grapefruit League start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Re-signs with Yankees•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Receives Game 7 start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...