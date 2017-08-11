Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lands on disabled list
Sabathia (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday.
It turns out that Sabathia won't be able to make his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Sunday, as New York placed the left-hander on the DL while recalling Jordan Montgomery from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sabathia wound up injuring his knee during Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jays, lasting only three innings while delivering one of his worst outings in the last few months. Although the 37-year-old could be out longer than Aug. 19 -- when he's eligible to return -- Sabathia will likely rejoin the rotation in short time after MRI results came back clean Wednesday afternoon.
