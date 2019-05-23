Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lands on IL
The Yankees placed Sabathia on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Sabathia was hopeful to miss only one turn through the rotation after being diagnosed with right knee inflammation following Wednesday's win over the Orioles, but the move to the IL ensures he'll be down for at least two starts. It's the second IL trip of the season for Sabathia, who didn't debut until April 13 while recovering from offseason knee and heart procedures. James Paxton's (knee) impending return will help alleviate the loss of Sabathia, but the Yankees will still require spot starters in the lefty's stead May 27 against the Padres and June 1 against the Red Sox.
