Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just 4.1 innings against Rays

Sabathia allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters through just 4.1 innings during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.

Sabathia is in the midst of a rebound season and sports a 3.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the year. Thursday's outing obviously wasn't his best, but it was also just the second time in 10 starts that he's allowed more than two runs. He's posting rock-solid numbers for the majority of fantasy settings. Sabathia projects to face the Tigers at Yankee Stadium in his next outing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast