Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just 4.1 innings against Rays
Sabathia allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters through just 4.1 innings during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.
Sabathia is in the midst of a rebound season and sports a 3.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the year. Thursday's outing obviously wasn't his best, but it was also just the second time in 10 starts that he's allowed more than two runs. He's posting rock-solid numbers for the majority of fantasy settings. Sabathia projects to face the Tigers at Yankee Stadium in his next outing.
