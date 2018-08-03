Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just three innings
Sabathia tossed three innings Thursday, allowing two runs on four walks and three hits in the 15-7 loss to Boston. He struck out two batters and allowed a homer in the no-decision.
Sabathia had a rough outing against the rival Red Sox, needing 77 pitches (45 strikes) to finish off his three ineffective innings. He walked in a run in the second inning and gave up a solo blast off the bat of Steve Pearce in the third. The 38-year-old lefty's ERA has jumped from 3.02 to 3.59 since his last victory on July 4. Sabathia will have a more favorable matchup Tuesday against the White Sox.
