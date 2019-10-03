Yankees' CC Sabathia: Left off roster for ALDS

Sabathia (shoulder) is not on the roster for the American League Division Series against the Twins, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The veteran was unavailable at the end of the season in order to rest, but manager Aaron Boone revealed Thursday that Sabathia has been dealing with shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot, according to James Wagner of The New York Times. Wagner reports that the 39-year-old will keep throwing to try to become available if the Yankees advance.