Yankees' CC Sabathia: Likely to miss next start

Sabathia said after Wednesday's start against the Orioles he expects to miss his next start due to right knee inflammation, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sabathia will return to New York to get his knee drained and indicated he may receive a cortisone or synvisc injection to address the injury. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, it's the same right knee issue that's bothered Sabathia in the past. The 38-year-old underwent a clean-up procedure on his the knee in October, but he's apparently been having some issues over his last few outings. Assuming he does in fact miss Monday's start against the Padres, a trip to the injured list wouldn't be surprising.