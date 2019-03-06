Yankees' CC Sabathia: Likely to start season on IL
Sabathia (knee, heart) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The lefty is weeks behind the other arms in Yankees camp after undergoing a pair of surgeries in the offseason; a knee scope and a procedure to clear blockage in one of the arteries leading to his heart. Once activated, Sabathia will be forced to sit out an additional five games for intentionally throwing at Jesus Sucre last season. With Luis Severino (shoulder) also expected to miss the start of the year, the door would appear open for both Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga to make the Opening Day rotation.
